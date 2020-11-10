Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Destiny raises £11.5 million to buy C. difficile candidate

Pharmaceutical
10 November 2020

Brighton, UK-based infectious diseases specialist Destiny Pharma has announced an £11.5 million ($15 million) fundraising round, through the issuance of new shares.

The money will be used to acquire the global rights to NTCD-M3, a mid-stage candidate for the prevention of C. difficile infection. It will also be used to complete Phase III trial preparations and clinical planning.

The acquisition adds to another microbiome asset, the COVID-19 candidate SPOR-COV, which was picked up in September 2020.

Chief executive Nick Clark said: "NTCD-M3 is a potential breakthrough in CDI treatment targeting a market that is forecast to grow to $1.7 billion by 2026.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Destiny Pharma out-licenses NTCD-M3 to Sebela
25 February 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze