BRIEF—Diurnal partners in China for Alkindi

UK-based specialty pharma company Diurnal has sold rights to Alkindi (hydrocortisone) in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

Citrine Medicine has agreed to pay $0.5 million upfront, plus up to $12.75 million based on regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties ranging from low to mid double-digits.

Citrine will be responsible for obtaining registration for Alkindi as a treatment for pediatric congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) patients in China, and for all commercialisation activities.

Diurnal chief executive Martin Whitaker said: “With the increased focus from the Chinese health authorities on rare diseases in the past few years, we are delighted to have identified Citrine as a partner for Alkindi in China.”

He added: “If approved, Alkindi will provide a major breakthrough in China as the only licensed treatment specifically designed for use in children with CAH, where there is a significant unmet patient need.”