BRIEF—Diurnal's second product receives EU marketing authorization

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2021

Shares of UK endocrine diseases specialist Diurnal Group gained almost 6% to 73.00 pence this morning, after it announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization for Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules – development name Chronocort) as treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older) with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

This decision by the EC follows the positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2021, and marks the second Diurnal product to gain marketing approval.

To facilitate timely commercial availability, Diurnal has already commenced market access activities in its target European territories, with the first commercial launch anticipated in third-quarter 2021.

The company intends to mirror its strategy for its first product, Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening), by commercializing the product itself in core European markets.

