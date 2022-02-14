BRIEF—Dr Reddy's get rights to distribute Novartis brands in India

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories entered into an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited (NIL) for the Voveran range, the Calcium range and Methergine in India.

The company will use its strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand its engagement with healthcare professionals with the aim of enabling access to patients in need.

MV Ramana, chief executive - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: “We are delighted to enter into this arrangement with NIL to promote and distribute these well-established brands that are trusted by patients and healthcare professionals. Our India business has been a strong growth driver and remains a key focus market for us. This arrangement will strengthen our portfolio in the pain management and women’s health areas. It is our endeavour to build on the legacy created by NIL over the years and we intend to evaluate capabilities to maintain business continuity. This will help accelerate access and reach more patients in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’.”