Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—EC approves new indication for Aubagio

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2021

The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi’s Aubagio (teriflunomide) for the treatment of pediatric patients 10 to 17 years of age with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The EC approval is based on data from the Phase III TERIKIDS study.

The approval confirms Aubagio as the first oral multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy for first-line treatment of children and adolescents with MS in the European Union, says Sanofi.

Pediatric MS is a rare condition and onset follows a relapsing-remitting disease course in 98% pediatric patients. Compared with adult-onset MS, pediatric patients often present with higher relapse rates and a greater lesion burden.

“Pediatric multiple sclerosis remains an area of significant unmet medical need,” said Dr Erik Wallström, therapeutic area head, neurology Development at Sanofi Genzym, adding:. “The European approval of Aubagio in pediatrics means young people with MS have a new treatment option, and importantly - one that can offer meaningful improvement in managing this serious disease.”

Aubagio was initially approved in the EU in 2013 for the treatment of adult patients with RRMS and the EC approval for the pediatric indication provides an additional year of marketing protection in the European Union.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pricing key to success of MS drug Aubagio in India, says analyst
28 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA issues CRL for Aubagio submission for children
14 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze