BRIEF—Edirol approved in China

Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical has won Chinese approval for Edirol (eldecalcitol), an active vitamin D3 derivative, as a therapeutic drug for osteoporosis.

President Osamu Okuda said: "Edirol is widely recognized as a base drug for the treatment of osteoporosis in Japan. We are working on preparation for the launch in China to contribute to osteoporosis treatment in the country."

Edirol, which is proven to improve calcium and bone metabolism, was launched in Japan in April 2011 for the treatment of osteoporosis.

It is estimated that there are approximately 69 million people with the condition in China.