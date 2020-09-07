BRIEF—Eisai buys rights to Parkinson's drug

Tokyo’s Eisai is to acquire the Japanese rights to Parkinson's disease treatment Equfina (safinamide mesilate) from Meiji Seika Pharma.

Meiji secured manufacturing and marketing approval in September 2019, and Eisai has exclusively sold Equfina in Japan as a distributor.

Equfina is a once-daily oral treatment, a selective and reversible monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitor which extends the positive effect of the standard of care in Parkinson’s, levodopa.