Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Eisai buys rights to Parkinson's drug

Pharmaceutical
7 September 2020

Tokyo’s Eisai is to acquire the Japanese rights to Parkinson's disease treatment Equfina (safinamide mesilate) from Meiji Seika Pharma.

Meiji secured manufacturing and marketing approval in September 2019, and Eisai has exclusively sold Equfina in Japan as a distributor.

Equfina is a once-daily oral treatment, a selective and reversible monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitor which extends the positive effect of the standard of care in Parkinson’s, levodopa.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze