BRIEF—Eisai launches Parkinson's drug in South Korea

Japan’s Eisai has launched the Parkinson’s disease treatment Equfina (safinamide) in South Korea. It is the first launch of Equfina in the Asian region outside of Japan.

In Asia, Eisai has exclusive rights for development and marketing for safinamide, and is now applying for new drug approval of the drug in Taiwan.

The firm is also currently preparing to submit for approval in other countries in the region.

Marketing approval in South Korea is primarily based on the double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III SETTLE study.