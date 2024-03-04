Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—EMA accepts MAA for seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis

Pharmaceutical
4 March 2024

US pharma company CymaBay Therapeutics today announced that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for seladelpar, for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), has been validated and will be reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Seladelpar received Priority Medicines (PRIME) status from the EMA in 2016, as part of its program to enhance support for the development of medicines that target an unmet medical need.

Also, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the New Drug Application for seladelpar, with a PDUFA date of August 14, 2024.

Klara Dickinson, chief regulatory and compliance officer at CymaBay Therapeutics, said: “Validation of the European Marketing Authorization Application for seladelpar and the start of the agency’s formal review is an important step forward in seladelpar’s journey to potential approval in Europe. We look forward to further discussion with the agency and rapporteurs as they conduct their review.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Gilead expands liver portfolio with $4.3 billion buy of CymaBay
12 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
CymaBay’s Livdelzi approved by MHRA
16 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Seladelpar wins conditional EC approval for rare liver disease
21 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
EMA/CHMP backs bumper crop of new medicines for approval
13 December 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze