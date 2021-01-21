Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—EMA highlights 2020 drug approvals

Pharmaceutical
21 January 2021

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published an overview of its key recommendations in 2020 on the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines for human use.

In 2020, the EMA recommended 97 medicines for marketing authorization. Of these, 39 had a new active substance which had never been authorized in the European Union before.

This compares with a total of 53 novel drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year, which was the second highest number in more than 20 years.

The Agency recommended one vaccine and one treatment for COVID-19, and adopted a positive opinion for a medicine for use in countries outside the EU.

The infographic includes figures on the authorization of medicines and a selection of new treatments that represent significant progress in their therapeutic areas.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EC calls on Portugal and Slovakia to remove unjustified restrictions on the export of medicines
1 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
Advice on managing the impact of the war in Ukraine on clinical trial
31 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Reservations on EU proposal on compulsory licensing expressed by pharma trade group
17 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
MSF warns EU law could hamper future emergency response
16 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze