BRIEF—End of the road for Mitsubishi Tanabe's UC candidate

Pharmaceutical
14 May 2021

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation has discontinued its development of the ulcerative colitis (UC) candidate MT-5745/STNM01 (carbohydrate sulfotransferase).

The Japanese drugmaker obtained the asset through the acquisition of Stelic Institute, after which non-clinical studies were carried out in support of the existing data with a view to moving towards full-scale clinical trials in UC.

However, sufficient effects were not demonstrated, and Mitsubishi Tanabe has decided not to proceed with the drug’s development. This has left the company with losses of 3.9 billion yen ($36 million) from the project.



