Sunday 31 May 2026

BRIEF—Endo Int announces succession plan

Pharmaceutical
5 November 2019

Endo International today announced that Paul Campanelli, president and chief executive has notified his intention to retire and Endo’s board of directors is implementing its CEO succession plan.

Mr Campanelli has been appointed Chairman of the board effective immediately and will also continue to serve as president and CEO until his successor is appointed. Roger Kimmel, who has served as chairman of the board, has been appointed senior independent director. Mr Kimmel replaces Dr Sharad Mansukani, who is resigning from the board due to other commitments, including his recent appointment as chairman of the board of another company.

The board is launching a process to identify Mr Campanelli's successor. Mr Campanelli will be actively involved in that process and will help facilitate a smooth transition. In addition, he will continue to serve as chairman following the appointment of his successor.

"Over the last three years, we have been laser-focused on executing our strategy to simplify our business, drive productivity improvements and leverage our culture as a differentiator, which has led to strong operating performance despite a challenging external environment," Mr Campanelli said, adding: "I am proud of what the Endo team has accomplished, and I am confident we have positioned the company for long-term growth and success."

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie appoints Michael Severino to lead R&D organization and drive continued pipeline advancement
16 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Global pharma has significant opportunities for deeper engagement with payers but contingent on restoring trust
9 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Morris Birnbaum joins Pfizer as Chief Scientific Officer, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease Research
30 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Merck appoints Marcus Kuhnert as Group CFO
9 May 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Phase III LAUNCH-HTN data for Mineralys’ lorundrostat
Biotechnology
Phase III LAUNCH-HTN data for Mineralys’ lorundrostat
30 May 2026
Biotechnology
Oculis OCS-01 eye drops miss primary endpoints in Phase III trials
30 May 2026
Biotechnology
Capricor expands commercial leadership team
30 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
BMS touts positive mezigdomide results at ASCO
29 May 2026
Biotechnology
CARES Phase III clinical program for anselamimab misses primary goal
29 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck wins FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for calderasib
29 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA extends review timeline of Beren’s adrabetadex NDA
29 May 2026


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company applying mRNA-engineered CAR-T cell therapy to autoimmune diseases, with lead asset Descartes-08 in a Phase III pivotal trial for generalized myasthenia gravis under FDA RMAT designation.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze