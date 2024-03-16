Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Eris Lifesciences buys more brands from Biocon

Pharmaceutical
16 March 2024

Mumbai-based drugmaker Eris Lifesciences has announced the acquisition of fellow Indian company Biocon Biologics’ India branded formulation business for a consideration of rupees 1,242 crore (~$149 million), thereby jumpstarting its entry into the rupees 30,000+ crore injectables market in India and becoming a leading player in the Insulins segment.

The acquisition brings two major insulin brands – Basalog and Insugen – into the Eris fold.

These are the largest Indian brands in their respective segments with market shares of over 10%.

With this acquisition, Eris’s Diabetes care franchise will soon reach rupees 1,000 crore in revenue and become the 5th largest diabetes portfolio in India.

Eris has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Biocon Biologics as part of this deal. Under this agreement, the Biocon product range will continue to be manufactured and supplied to Eris for commercialization in India.

This acquisition also provides immediate synergies with the recently acquired Swiss Parenterals business, and adds to a previous buy of dermatological brands  from Biocon.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze