BRIEF—Essential Pharma buys ocular and postpartum therapies from Novartis

16 December 2021

Switzerland-based Essential Pharma, which is focused on maintaining access to mature, well-established prescription pharmaceutical products across multiple therapeutic areas, has acquired two new assets from Novartis.

Essential Pharma has bought worldwide rights – except for the USA and India – to iopidine for the adjunctive treatment of glaucoma, and methergine for treating post-partum hemorrhage.

The products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, and their acquisition brings significant expansion to Essential Pharma’s portfolio as the company executes on its global growth ambitions.

Steen Vangsgaard, chief executive of Essential Pharma, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of these two long-standing therapies that will play a major role in our strategy to create a highly diversified portfolio of essential medicines on an international scale.

“We recognize the value and potential of the acquired products and are pleased that Novartis has chosen us as a partner for their divestment. These products will complement our market presence particularly in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia and allow us to further expand our sales and distribution channels in these territories.”

BRIEF—Dr Reddy's get rights to distribute Novartis brands in India
14 February 2022


