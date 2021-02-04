BRIEF—EU approval for Ontozry looks likely

Arvelle Therapeutics has secured a positive recommendation from an advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its seizure medicine Ontozry (cenobamate).

The panel recommended approval for the adjunctive treatment of focal onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization as a later-line option for adults.

Chief executive Mark Altmeyer said: “Despite the number of ASMs that are currently available, a large proportion of patients continue to have seizures which can have devastating effects on them and their families’ lives.”

“Cenobamate has been shown to significantly improve seizure control for focal-onset seizures in adult patients and this positive CHMP opinion means that patients may soon have a new treatment option,” he added.