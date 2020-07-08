BRIEF—Europe to review novel ADC in breast cancer

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to review a bid for breast cancer candidate trastuzumab deruxtecan, an HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca are developing the ADC as a third-line option for unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer, and have submitted data from the pivotal Phase II DESTINY-Breast01 trial.

Marketed as Enhertu, the therapy has already been approved in Japan and the USA. Some analysts have forecast it could generate up to $2.5 billion in annual revenue within a few years.