Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Evoke commercially launches Gimoti in USA

Pharmaceutical
26 October 2020

Today, US specialty pharma company Evoke Pharma announced the commercial launch of Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray is the USA.

This is the first and only nasally-administered product indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a gastrointestinal (GI) disorder with symptoms affecting around 16 million patients in the USA.

The commercial launch of Gimoti reflects years of clinical and product development from Evoke, the company claims.

Gimoti received FDA approval in June 2020.

Evoke is in partnership with Eversana Life Sciences for its integrated suite of outsourced services to commercialize and distribute Gimoti in the USA.



