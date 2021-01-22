Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Executive appointments at Chiesi USA

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2021

The US affiliate of Italian family-owned drugmaker Chiesi has announced the appointment of Jason Beyer as vice president and head of neonatology and cystic fibrosis, and Jay Meyer as VP and head of the cardiovascular hospital business unit.

Commenting on the appointments, Chiesi USA chief executive Jon Zwinski said: “Jason has been a part of the Chiesi family for 11 years, serving in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility.”

“Jay is one of our most prolific leaders in managing cross-functional teams and developing talent at the managerial level.”

He added: “With Jason and Jay’s demonstrated leadership and expertise, I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Chiesi leadership team and look forward to working closely as we further our long-term strategic vision.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Forest Laboratories announces new appointments to its executive team
16 December 2013
Pharmaceutical
ICER fears bias in MDMA trials
28 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Acorda files for voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
3 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amylyx Pharma edges up despite pulling Relyvrio from market
4 April 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze