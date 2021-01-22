BRIEF—Executive appointments at Chiesi USA

The US affiliate of Italian family-owned drugmaker Chiesi has announced the appointment of Jason Beyer as vice president and head of neonatology and cystic fibrosis, and Jay Meyer as VP and head of the cardiovascular hospital business unit.

Commenting on the appointments, Chiesi USA chief executive Jon Zwinski said: “Jason has been a part of the Chiesi family for 11 years, serving in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility.”

“Jay is one of our most prolific leaders in managing cross-functional teams and developing talent at the managerial level.”



He added: “With Jason and Jay’s demonstrated leadership and expertise, I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Chiesi leadership team and look forward to working closely as we further our long-term strategic vision.”