Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Faster approvals planned for post-Brexit UK

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2020

The UK is planning to roll out a fast-track drug approval process, following the end of the Brexit transition period which has seen the country bound by the European regulatory process.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the UK’s medicines regulator will offer help through the development and manufacturing process, as part of a bid to make the life sciences part of a new post-Brexit industrial strategy.

A new “Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway” will include rolling reviews of clinical data, helping drugmakers to secure marketing authorization more quickly than is currently possible.

