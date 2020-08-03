Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA approves new use for Spravato

Pharmaceutical
3 August 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Spravato (esketamine) CIII nasal spray, taken with an oral antidepressant, to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.

The sNDA was submitted by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Spravato is the first and only approved medicine that has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms within 24 hours, providing a new option for significant symptom relief until a longer-term, comprehensive treatment plan can take effect.

The sNDA approval is based on two identical Phase III clinical trials in which Spravato plus comprehensive standard of care demonstrated a significant, rapid reduction of depressive symptoms within 24 hours, with some patients starting to respond as early as four hours.

Spravato plus comprehensive standard of care led to a 15.9 and 16.0 point decrease on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), a tool used to assess severity of depressive symptoms, in the two trials at 24 hours after the first dose of study medication.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
NICE’s decision to not re-appraise Spravato “gravely concerning,” says J&J
13 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
ICER report warns over patient access to Spravato
21 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Cost-effectiveness of Spravato can limit its uptake in MDD market
24 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
There's a first time for everything
10 May 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze