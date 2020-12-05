Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA approves Saxenda for obesity in adolescents

5 December 2020

Novo Nordisk announced on Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration approved an updated label for Saxenda (liraglutide) injection 3mg for use in the treatment of obesity in adolescents (12–17 years) with a body weight above 60 kg and an initial body mass index (BMI) corresponding to 30 kg/m2 or greater for adults, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Saxenda was approved by the FDA in 2014 for chronic weight management in adults with a BMI ≥30 kg/m2, or ≥27 kg/m2 with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, the Danish diabetes care giant noted.

Over the last 20 years, the global prevalence of children and adolescents with excess weight has doubled from one in 10 to one in five.

Research also shows that when both parents have excess weight, about 80% of their children will have obesity.

However, current treatment options for this population are limited, highlighting a considerable and growing need for additional treatment strategies.

