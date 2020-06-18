Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA guidance for industry for COVID-19 trials in public health emergency

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2020

The US Food and Drug administration yesterday issued a guidance for industry entitled, “ Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted clinical development and ongoing clinical trials across investigational product areas.

Public health measures to control the virus may impact the ability to collect data, for example, if trial participants are not able to visit clinical sites for endpoint assessments.

To help ensure that the trial will provide interpretable findings with correct statistical quantification of uncertainty, this guidance addresses statistical considerations for proposed changes to trial conduct due to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the analysis and interpretation of the primary or key secondary endpoints in the trial.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves first vaccine to prevent serogroup B meningococcal disease
30 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
GSK and UNC-Chapel Hill set up new company for HIV research
11 May 2015
Pharmaceutical
US lawmakers introduce Bill to speed Ebola treatments development
30 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie files NDA for oral, interferon-free treatment of hepatitis C
22 April 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze