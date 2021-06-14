Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA issues CRL for Aubagio submission for children

Pharmaceutical
14 June 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Aubagio (teriflunomide) for children and adolescents aged 10 to 17 years with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, the drug’s maker, Sanofi, announced on Friday.

The FDA deemed the data submitted were not sufficient to obtain approval of an indication in the pediatric population at this time.

The FDA updated the Aubagio label to include safety data from the pediatric clinical trial program.

The indicated use of Aubagio in patients 18 years and older remains unchanged.

This is a disappointment for Sanofi, which has seen increased competition in the US multiple sclerosis market. In the first quarter of this year, Aubagio posted sales of 500 million euros ($605 million), which was 7.6% less than in the like 2020 period.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pricing key to success of MS drug Aubagio in India, says analyst
28 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EC approves new indication for Aubagio
18 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze