Saturday 18 April 2026

BRIEF—FDA issues safety alert on gabapentin and pregabalin products

Pharmaceutical
20 December 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning that serious breathing difficulties may occur in patients using gabapentin (Neurontin, from Pfizer, Gralise, from Depomed, Horizant, from XenoPort) or pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR, both from Pfizer) who have respiratory risk factors.

These include the use of opioid pain medicines and other drugs that depress the central nervous system, and conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that reduce lung function.

The elderly are also at higher risk.

The FDA is requiring new warnings about the risk of respiratory depression to be added to the prescribing information of the gabapentinoids.

The agency has also required the drug manufacturers to conduct clinical trials to further evaluate their abuse potential, particularly in combination with opioids, because misuse and abuse of these products together is increasing, and co-use may increase the risk of respiratory depression.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lyrica's pediatric exclusivity extended in USA
29 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Clinician impact and financial cost to the NHS of litigation over pregabalin
26 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
Could gabapentin be America's next drug of abuse?
22 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA calls for major changes to opioid drug labelling
1 August 2025


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Athernal Bio: targeting leukemia’s precursor – before the disease takes hold
Biotechnology
Athernal Bio: targeting leukemia’s precursor – before the disease takes hold
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Grifols successfully completes refinancing
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Kailera Therapeutics announces $625 million IPO
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
New leadership and financing for Achieve
17 April 2026
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s Enflonsia for RSV
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Trump nominates Erica Schwartz as new CDC director
17 April 2026
Biotechnology
Roche sets fresh course for Elevidys with new European Phase III
17 April 2026


Company Spotlight

A Vienna-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization and distribution of innovative medicines across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze