Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA nod for Xarelto to help prevent blood clots in pediatric populations

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German drug major Bayer’s Xarelto (rivaroxaban) as tablets and an oral suspension to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots that form in the veins, and reduce the risk of VTE recurring in pediatric patients from birth to younger than 18 years who have received at least five days of injectable or intravenous treatment for blood clots.

The FDA also approved Xarelto to prevent blood clots in pediatric patients two years and older with congenital (present from birth) heart disease after the Fontan procedure, a type of open-heart surgery.

FDA approved Xarelto in tablet form in 2011; Xarelto as an oral suspension is a new dosage form the agency approved today. FDA previously approved Xarelto to treat, prevent, or reduce the risk of various blood clotting conditions in certain patient populations and for other uses.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA advisory panel nixes approval of J&J and Bayer’s Xarelto for wider use
17 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Positive results with Portola’s anti-clotting agent andexanet alfa and Eliquis
1 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Positive top-line results for Portola’s blood-thinner antidote
9 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bayer's Xarelto gets label update in Europe
20 January 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze