Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—First COVID-19 treatment recommended for EU authorization

Pharmaceutical
25 June 2020

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen.

Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorization in the European Union. Data on remdesivir were assessed in an exceptionally short timeframe through a  rolling review procedure, an approach used by the EMA during public health emergencies to assess data as they become available. From April 30, 2020, the CHMP began assessing data on quality and manufacturing, non-clinical data, preliminary clinical data and supporting safety data from compassionate use programs, well in advance of the submission of the marketing authorization application on June 5.

The assessment of the dossier has now concluded with today’s recommendation, which is mainly based on data from study NIAID-ACTT-1, sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), plus supporting data from other studies on remdesivir.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Gilead inks deal with EC for Veklury supplies for COVID-19
31 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Gilead inks new deal for Veklury supply in Europe
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's PRAC reviews a safety signal with Veklury in COVID-19 patients
3 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's PRAC concludes Veklury is not associated with kidney problems
12 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze