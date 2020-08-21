Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Follow-up study shows Lixiana's impact in AF patients

Pharmaceutical
21 August 2020

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has announced the publication of real-world data on the use of Lixiana (edoxaban) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) in the cardiology journal, European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy.

The published data highlights Europe-specific findings from a one-year follow-up, in which, the rates of stroke, systemic embolism, and major bleeding are considered by the authors to be low in a large unselected cohort of AF patients being treated with Lixiana.

These findings are from the global ETNA-AF program, which includes ETNA-AF-Europe and is a post-authorization safety study and is the largest prospective, non-interventional study investigating a single direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to date.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo starts patient registration for new heart-condition drug in Europe
24 August 2015
Pharmaceutical
Phase IIIb data backs Daiichi Sankyo's Lixiana in atrial fibrillation patients undergoing cardioversion
30 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Lixiana results support use in clinical practice
18 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo presents new data to support uptake of Lixiana
20 March 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze