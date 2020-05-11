Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Glenmark debuts COPD inhaler AIRZ-FF in India

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced the launch of a single inhaler Triple Therapy AIRZ-FF, a combination of two bronchodilators, glycopyrronium and formoterol and the inhalation corticosteroid fluticasone propionate, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

AIRZ-FF is India’s first glycopyrronium + formoterol + fluticasone combination, exclusively studied in the Indian population.

It is backed by latest research which shows significant bronchodilation, with reduction in risk of severe attacks and reduced need for multiple inhalers, according to Glenmark, which noted that the product is expected to benefit 12.8 million Indian patients suffering with a severe form of COPD, and thereby addressing the country’s high disease burden.



