Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Greek pharma industry urges digitalization

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2021

In Greece, the government’s newly-appointed health secretary, Thanos Plevris, has met with the country’s leading trade group for the pharmaceutical industry.

The initial meeting with the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE), in which drug spending and digitalization were discussed, was said to have resulted in “a very constructive discussion.”

Reporting on the meeting, the SFEE said that Mr Plevris argued “interventions must be made, so as to restrain the course of the pharmaceutical expenditure.”

For its part, the SFEE argues for “a well-balanced policy mix,” creating sufficient funding for pharmaceuticals, an emphasis on digitalization, and a focus on securing innovative treatments.

The SFEE also wants “maintenance and improvement of investment incentives,” so as to promote the growth potential of the sector.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
SFEE talks with Negotiation Committee lead to better understanding
20 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
Issues to ensure transparency and control in the drug distribution chain in Greece
10 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Greek pharma seeks increased investment on medicines, as better health equals a stronger economy
3 April 2023
Pharmaceutical
SFEE slams the government of Greece for indifference to the pharma sector's needs
10 October 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze