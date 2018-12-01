Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—GSK sells five OTC brands to Crown Labs

Pharmaceutical
1 December 2018

Privately-held US skin care company Crown Laboratories has acquired North American distribution rights to five over-the-counter consumer brands from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GSK’s consumer healthcare portfolio has long been regarded as high quality, safe and effective, maintaining a quality image and loyal base of consumers.

OTC medications allow practitioners and their patients the ability to access therapeutic products while reducing the burden of prescription drug costs on the healthcare system.

The products expand Crown Laboratories’ consumer portfolio by adding in category brands that treat multiple conditions.

The acquired portfolio includes:

  • PanOxyl: Dermatologist recommended daily acne wash;
  • Sarna: Dermatology recommended anti-itch lotion;
  • Zeasorb: Dermatologist recommended anti-fungal and prevention product ;
  • Desenex: Anti-fungal powder for athlete’s foot; and
  • Mineral Ice: Leading pain-relieving gel.

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