Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Hogan Lovells’ Global IP Outlook 2018 forecasts IP impact of disruptive tech

Pharmaceutical
26 January 2018

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has publishes its second annual Global IP Outlook, providing a unique snapshot of the challenges and opportunities facing intellectual property owners around the world.

The 2018 Outlook, titled Two Steps Forward and a Look Back, highlights the IP implications of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, wearable tech and 3D printing. It anticipates the shifts and rise of new markets; with China set to become an increasingly legitimate market for patent holders and anticipates new trends in light of the rise of cryptocurrencies; with a wave of post grant challenges to blockchain patents expected.

Hogan Lovells’ IP, media and technology practice group leader Andreas von Falck said: “Disruptive technologies significantly influenced our clients' businesses and our work last year – and we expect 2018 to be no different. Artificial intelligence and autonomous cars are no longer considered the future, but are today's reality: businesses need to make sure that they anticipate these developments and resulting new market entrants, and that their IP portfolios are sufficiently aligned to maximise opportunity.”

The Outlook gives IP owners an overview of recent developments and offers guidance on anticipated legal changes across all IP rights – identifying what they will need to consider in 2018 and beyond to afford this protection and stay ahead in the market.

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