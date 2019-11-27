Saturday 18 April 2026

BRIEF—Hoth agrees deal for novel allergy tech

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2019

Hoth Therapeutics has entered into a licensing agreement to study North Carolina State University’s “exon skipping approach” for treating allergic diseases.

Hoth is working on novel options for dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis and acne.

Chief executive Robb Knie said: "This new collaboration will allow us to leverage this invention from the renowned expertise of Dr. Glenn Cruse and his scientific team at North Carolina State University.”

“We look forward to seeing how their work advances and what this might mean for patients suffering from undesirable steroid side effects who need an alternate treatment for asthma and other allergic diseases,” he added.

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