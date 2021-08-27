BRIEF—ICER update on Biden pricing reforms and COVID-19 therapies

Monday 12 January 2026

In its weekly newsletter, the USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) noted that, on July 9, the Biden administration directed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to develop a “comprehensive” plan on drug pricing reform within 45 days -- a deadline that came and went earlier this week.

Apparently, the HHS did in fact send its plan to the White House by Monday, but that plan won’t be shared with the public until sometime next month.

When asked to comment on the scope of the HHS plan,  a White House official highlighted the President’s interest in using legislation to accomplish pricing reforms that potentially could be even more transformative.

Also, the ICER noted that it yesterday announced that it will be assessing several treatments for COVID-19: casirivimab/imdevimab (REGEN-COV, Regeneron), sotrovimab (GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology), molnupiravir (Merck & Co), PF-07321332/ritonavir (Pfizer), and fluvoxamine (Investigator initiated).

