Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Intas to trial COVID-19 specific hyperimmune globulin

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2020

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals has developed COVID-19 specific hyperimmune globulin and has received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct a clinical trial.

Intas, which has significant expertise in blood plasma products, is among the world's first to adopt this approach for treating COVID-19 patients.

Hyperimmune globulin also has potential for use as prophylaxis for all high-risk population in contact with COVID-19 patients.

This will be a corporate social responsibility initiative from Intas in collaboration with all Indian blood banks.



