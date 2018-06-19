BRIEF — ISPE launches philanthropic foundation

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the launch of the ISPE foundation the foundation, a subsidiary philanthropic venture.

The foundation will lead several industry campaigns, including improving access to travel permits, advocating for women in pharma and assisting with the training of regulators.

"The pharmaceutical industry continues to create new and innovative medicines that improve and extend the lives of our patients. These advancements also create new demands and opportunities for our industry. By establishing the ISPE Foundation, ISPE becomes better positioned to effectively embrace those opportunities and support our members," said Michael Arnold, chair of the ISPE Foundation.

"We are excited to unveil the ISPE Foundation and look forward to engaging in supportive dialogue with our members and industry constituents."