Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—J&J confirms $5 billion opioids settlement agreement

Pharmaceutical
22 July 2021

Johnson & Johnson has confirmed the finalization of a settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the USA.

As was  widely reported, the firm will contribute up to $5 billion to settle “the vast majority of litigation-based claims regarding the past sales” of opioids.

The company has not admitted liability or wrongdoing, and maintains that its marketing and promotion of such products were “appropriate and responsible.”

Having long since stopped marketing efforts, the company discontinued selling the opioid analgesics Nucynta (tapentadol) and Duragesic (fentanyl) in the USA in 2020.

