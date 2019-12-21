Monday 13 April 2026

BRIEF—Johnson & Johnson acquires TARIS Biomedical

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2019

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson yesterday announced the acquisition of TARIS Biomedical, a privately-owned US biotechnology company specializing in the development of a novel drug delivery technology for the treatment of bladder diseases including cancer.

The company's lead clinical-stage product, TAR-200, uses the proprietary TARIS System, which features a silicone-based drug delivery device that allows for the continuous release of medication into the bladder.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

"The TARIS technology provides a first-in-class clinical stage platform to evaluate novel, locally-delivered therapeutics for patients with localized bladder cancer," said Dr Peter Lebowitz, global therapeutic area head, oncology, Janssen Research & Development.

"Together with the TARIS team, we look forward to advancing complete regimens to push towards early interception of bladder cancer with the goal of improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, delivering cures," he added.

TARIs has previously out-licensed its technology to pharma majors, including AstraZeneca and Allergan.



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