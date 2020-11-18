Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Jyseleca launches for RA in Japan

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2020

Gilead Sciences and development partner Eisai have launched the oral JAK1 blocker Jyseleca (filgotinib maleate) in Japan, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In September the therapy won its first approvals, in Japan and in Europe. In the USA, the firms were set back by a request for more data, from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies, with approval still pending.

Jyseleca is indicated for RA in people who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Under the terms of a 2019 deal, Gilead holds the marketing authorization for Jyseleca, while Eisai is responsible for product distribution in Japan.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze