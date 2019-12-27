Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF— Karo Pharma acquires product portfolio from LEO Pharma

Pharmaceutical
27 December 2019

Adding to a previous deal on dermatological products, Swedish firm Karo Pharma has now acquired a focused intimate care and dermatology product portfolio from privately-held Danish firm LEO Pharma for 90 million euros ($99.8 million).

The turnover of the acquired portfolio is estimated to 35 million euros for the full year of 2019. Approximately 2/3 of the turnover comes from European markets.

The portfolio consists of four anti-hemorrhoid products (Sheriproct, Doloproct, Neriproct and Ultraproct) and six dermatology products (Ultrabas, Ultralip, Ultraphil, Ultrasicc, Neribas and Ultralan).

The anti-hemorrhoid product group constitutes the largest part of the portfolio, contributing with ca. 85% of the acquired portfolio's net sales.

The acquisition is a pure asset deal, no personnel or manufacturing sites are included in the agreement.

The portfolio contains a specific product, Neriproct, which is exclusively marketed in the Japanese market and accounts for ~15% of the estimated full year 2019 turnover.

Karo Pharma will look into a divestment of Neriproct as Japan falls outside of Karo Pharma's geographical focus area.

This follows a general principle of exploring strategic alternatives for assets that are not core to Karo Pharma's strategy.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
LEO Pharma acquires key assets from Timber Pharma
23 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Reverse merger best way forward for InDex after clinical failure
21 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals partner on psoriasis product
1 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
LEO continues busy period of dealmaking with new drug delivery compact
10 April 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze