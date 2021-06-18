Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Karolinska spies value in Dilafor pipeline

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2021

Swedish life sciences investor Karolinska Development is to up the book value of its 31% holding in portfolio company Dilafor, based on an external valuation.

Positive results from a Phase IIb trial of tafoxiparin have led the firm to conclude the value should increase by 450 million Swedish kroner ($52 million).

Tafoxiparin is being trialled as an option for pregnant women, to ripen the cervix and thereby facilitate the onset of labor.

About a quarter of all pregnant women are subject to labor induction, but more than half of these treatments fail. This leads to a prolonged birth process that increases the need for a cesarean section and the risk of complications in both mother and child.

According to market analyses, Karolinska said that the potential market for such a therapy could be up to a billion dollars in the USA.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze