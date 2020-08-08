Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Lampit gets FDA nod for Chagas disease in children

Pharmaceutical
8 August 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Lampit 00(nifurtimox) for use in pediatric patients (from birth to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 2.5 kg) for the treatment of Chagas disease (American Trypanosomiasis) caused by Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi).

Developed by Germany’s Bayer, Lampit, an antiprotozoal medication, will be available in a new, dividable tablet that can be split on the scored lines by hand.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on the number of treated patients who became immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody negative or who showed an at least 20% decrease in optical density on two different IgG antibody tests against antigens of T. cruzi.

Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

Bayer is working to ensure access to the drug for all patients through retail channels.

Commercially insured patients may qualify for a $0 co-pay to help with their out-of-pocket costs.

For uninsured patients who cannot afford Lampit, the Bayer US Patient Assistance Foundation, a charitable organization, will help eligible patients obtain the prescription medication at no cost.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze