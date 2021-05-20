Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Lilly to work with Arecor on new formulation

Pharmaceutical
20 May 2021

Cambridge, UK-based Arecor has signed a formulation study partnership with Eli Lilly, based around its proprietary formulation technology platform Arestat.

The goal is to develop a differentiated, thermostable formulation of one of Lilly’s proprietary products, intended for self-administration.

Lilly will fund the development work and has the option to acquire the rights to the new formulation for further development and commercialization.

Chief executive Sarah Howell said Arecor’s technology “has the potential to deliver a new formulation that can improve the convenience of use of this critical self-administered product for Lilly’s patients.”

