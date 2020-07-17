Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Liminal BioSciences broadens R&D pipeline with Fairhaven acquisition

Pharmaceutical
17 July 2020

Clinical-stage Canadian biopharma company Liminal BioSciences today announced that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Fairhaven Pharmaceuticals, thus acquiring a pre-clinical research program of small molecule antagonists.

Investigational therapies developed in this program target a key chemoattractant and activator of eosinophils, which play a key role in Type 2 inflammation-driven diseases through tissue repair and resolution of inflammation.

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of up to C$8 million ($5.9 million) by the issuance of common shares in the capital of Liminal BioSciences to the shareholders of Fairhaven



