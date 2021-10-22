Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Long-term follow-up data for Tepezza in rare eye disease

Horizon Therapeutics has published more data supporting the long-term efficacy of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw), for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), in the journal Ophthalmology.

Tepezza is the first and only medicine approved in the USA for the rare and serious autoimmune disease.

Results from the OPTIC-X open-label extension trial show a high rate of maintained response at Week 48 - 90.6% for proptosis and 91.7% for overall response, with no new safety concerns.

Longer-term data from the OPTIC Phase III trial were also shared earlier this month, showing that for those who completed the full course, 90% received no additional therapy as of Week 120.

Senior study author Terry Smith said the data could “play an important role in helping physicians determine when in the disease course to optimally prescribe the medicine for their patients.”

