BRIEF—Lonza to acquire Codiak exosomes manufacturing facility

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2021

Switzerland’s Lonza today announced it is to acquire and operate Codiak BioSciences' Lexington, MA (US) facility and become the strategic manufacturing partner for Codiak’s pipeline.

Lonza and Codiak will establish a Center of Excellence focused on exosome manufacturing and characterization technologies.

As a result of the accord, Lonza to gain access to the worldwide, exclusive and sub-licensable rights of Codiak's high-throughput exosome manufacturing technology.

Codiak will receive around Publish$65 million of in-kind manufacturing services for its clinical-stage programs and retain core exosome engineering and loading expertise.

Expertise in exosomes isolation and characterization will drive innovation in this field, according to Lonza

