Switzerland’s Lonza today announced it is to acquire and operate Codiak BioSciences' Lexington, MA (US) facility and become the strategic manufacturing partner for Codiak’s pipeline.

Lonza and Codiak will establish a Center of Excellence focused on exosome manufacturing and characterization technologies.

As a result of the accord, Lonza to gain access to the worldwide, exclusive and sub-licensable rights of Codiak's high-throughput exosome manufacturing technology.

Codiak will receive around Publish$65 million of in-kind manufacturing services for its clinical-stage programs and retain core exosome engineering and loading expertise.

Expertise in exosomes isolation and characterization will drive innovation in this field, according to Lonza