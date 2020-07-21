Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Lyfaquin to launch in India in September

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2020

Pharmazz is to launch the novel resuscitative agent Lyfaquin (centhaquine) in India in September 2020.

The first-in-class drug won approval in May, for the treatment of people with hypovolemic shock, as a frontline adjuvant to standard of care.

Severe hypovolemic shock has a high mortality rate and there is a significant need for novel therapies. The firm believes the product represents an important opportunity, due to high incidence of the condition and limited pipeline competition.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze