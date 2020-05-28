Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—MaaT Pharma appoints new CBO

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2020

Lyon, France-based MaaT Pharma has appointed Savita Bernal as chief business officer, replacing Jean-Marc Renard, who will continue to advise the company.

The company is advancing a microbiome-based pipeline of therapeutics targeting cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Lead candidate MaaT013 is in Phase II testing in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD).

Dr Bernal was formerly a marketing and business development director at ADOCIA, and a business development manager at mecical device company e(ye)BRAIN.

Chief executive Hervé Affagard said Dr Bernal’s: “diverse skill set will greatly benefit MaaT Pharma as we continue to advance our lead biotherapeutics toward commercialization.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze