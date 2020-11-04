Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Medigen inks COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Vietnam govt

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2020

Medigen Vaccine, a Taipei, Taiwan-based vaccine company, has signed an agreement with Vietnam's National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), a division of Vietnam's Ministry of Health, to secure the supply of 3 million to 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in 2021.

Specifically, Medigen plans to conduct Phase II studies of the vaccine, co-developed with the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), in Taiwan and Vietnam in December.

The NIHE will assist the company with regulatory issues to speed up the approval in Vietnam.

Medigen expects the deal will also get its vaccine into other ASEAN markets.

