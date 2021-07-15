Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Merck deal to produce new pediatric schistosomiasis med in Kenya

Pharmaceutical
15 July 2021

Germany’s Merck KGaA has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Universal Corporation, Kenya, a subsidiary of India’s Strides Pharma Science, for the large-scale production of a new pediatric medication, once it has been registered.

The new pediatric medication for preschool-aged children, arpraziquantel, is derived from Cesol 600 (praziquantel): it is smaller and orally dispersible, and has improved taste properties. It is currently being tested in a pivotal clinical Phase III trial in Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire to generate confirmatory data for registration.

The agreement with Universal includes the build-up of extensive production capacities in Nairobi, Kenya, for future provision of the treatment in endemic African countries. It adds to the manufacturing activities by Farmanguinhos, the federal governmental pharmaceutical laboratory of the Fiocruz Foundation in Brazil, which brings expertise to addressing production and distribution.

Merck makes it available by providing to the World Health Organization up to 250 million tablets per year and will continue delivering the treatment until the elimination of the disease. However, the vulnerable group of preschool-aged children has so far been left untreated in public health programs primarily due to the lack of an appropriate child-friendly formulation of the drug.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lead taken by Brazil in development of pediatric formulation of praziquantel
11 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA draws attention to schistosomiasis efforts
4 October 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze