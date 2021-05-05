Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2021

Based on high demand expected to continue throughout the year and a very strong first quarter of 2021 with net sales of 4.63 billion euros ($5.59 billion) resulting in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre of 1.51 billion euros and earnings per share (EPS) pre of 2.18 euros, Germany’s Merck KGaA has raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021.

The company now projects net sales of around 18.5 – 19.5 billion euros (previously “strong organic growth”).

EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to around 5.4 – 5.8 billion euros for the group (previously “organic: high single-digit to low teens growth”). EPS pre is projected to amount to about 7.50 – 8.20 euros.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UPDATE: UK agrees “Patent Box” compromise with Germany
13 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
Bayer plans to focus entirely on Life Science businesses
18 September 2014
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA raises forecasts on solid third-quarter 2014
13 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
2014 a record year for Bayer, with pharma fired up by new products
27 February 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze